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NATO Military Chief Warns Alliance Is Operating in a “Storm” of Global Instability
(MENAFN) NATO’s top military leadership has warned that the alliance is now functioning in an increasingly unstable security environment, arguing that member states can no longer rely on conditions of relative calm.
At a meeting of senior NATO military officials in Brussels, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, described the current geopolitical situation as highly volatile, stating that the alliance must adapt to constant pressure across multiple regions.
Using a maritime analogy, he said: “A sailor repairs the sails when the sea is calm. We no longer have calm seas. We are already in the storm. So, our task is not simply to move faster, but to make better decisions while maintaining coherence, cohesion, and strategic direction,” according to reports.
He emphasized that NATO forces are maintaining continuous readiness “24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” with operational focus spanning the alliance’s eastern flank, southern regions, and northern areas including the Arctic.
The remarks were delivered during discussions focused on military planning, force readiness, capability development, and strategic adaptation in response to what officials described as a deteriorating global security landscape.
According to the NATO official, new crises have emerged since earlier meetings while existing conflicts and tensions have intensified. He highlighted a range of challenges beyond the war in Ukraine, including instability in neighboring regions, disruptions to international trade routes, risks to energy security, and a growing number of hybrid threats such as cyberattacks, sabotage, disinformation campaigns, and the misuse of emerging technologies.
He added that NATO’s recent operational experience has tested the alliance but also demonstrated improved deterrence and readiness capabilities.
The official concluded that speed of decision-making, coordination, and effective response are now increasingly decisive factors in modern warfare and defense strategy.
At a meeting of senior NATO military officials in Brussels, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, described the current geopolitical situation as highly volatile, stating that the alliance must adapt to constant pressure across multiple regions.
Using a maritime analogy, he said: “A sailor repairs the sails when the sea is calm. We no longer have calm seas. We are already in the storm. So, our task is not simply to move faster, but to make better decisions while maintaining coherence, cohesion, and strategic direction,” according to reports.
He emphasized that NATO forces are maintaining continuous readiness “24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” with operational focus spanning the alliance’s eastern flank, southern regions, and northern areas including the Arctic.
The remarks were delivered during discussions focused on military planning, force readiness, capability development, and strategic adaptation in response to what officials described as a deteriorating global security landscape.
According to the NATO official, new crises have emerged since earlier meetings while existing conflicts and tensions have intensified. He highlighted a range of challenges beyond the war in Ukraine, including instability in neighboring regions, disruptions to international trade routes, risks to energy security, and a growing number of hybrid threats such as cyberattacks, sabotage, disinformation campaigns, and the misuse of emerging technologies.
He added that NATO’s recent operational experience has tested the alliance but also demonstrated improved deterrence and readiness capabilities.
The official concluded that speed of decision-making, coordination, and effective response are now increasingly decisive factors in modern warfare and defense strategy.
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