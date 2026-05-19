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Spain’s Former PM Zapatero Investigated in Plus Ultra Bailout Corruption Probe
(MENAFN) Former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero is under formal investigation in connection with alleged misconduct tied to a €53 million COVID-era bailout granted to the airline Plus Ultra, according to Spain’s National Court and multiple reports.
Judicial authorities have reportedly placed Zapatero under investigation over suspected offenses including influence peddling, money laundering, falsification of documents, and participation in an alleged structured network linked to the distribution and handling of public funds.
As part of the proceedings, a judge has summoned Zapatero to testify on June 2. Investigators are also reported to have conducted searches at his Madrid office and at several related business entities, including firms associated with his family.
The inquiry focuses on whether the airline’s bailout funds were used improperly and whether any part of the financial support may have been diverted through intermediary arrangements or consultancy structures. Authorities are also examining whether commissions or payments were made in connection with the approval or management of the bailout.
Zapatero has denied any wrongdoing and rejected claims that he influenced the decision to grant the rescue package or benefited personally from it.
The case has also sparked political controversy in Spain, with opposition figures criticizing the government while supporters of the former prime minister and the ruling Socialist Party dismiss the allegations as politically motivated.
The investigation is ongoing, and no judicial conclusions have yet been reached.
Judicial authorities have reportedly placed Zapatero under investigation over suspected offenses including influence peddling, money laundering, falsification of documents, and participation in an alleged structured network linked to the distribution and handling of public funds.
As part of the proceedings, a judge has summoned Zapatero to testify on June 2. Investigators are also reported to have conducted searches at his Madrid office and at several related business entities, including firms associated with his family.
The inquiry focuses on whether the airline’s bailout funds were used improperly and whether any part of the financial support may have been diverted through intermediary arrangements or consultancy structures. Authorities are also examining whether commissions or payments were made in connection with the approval or management of the bailout.
Zapatero has denied any wrongdoing and rejected claims that he influenced the decision to grant the rescue package or benefited personally from it.
The case has also sparked political controversy in Spain, with opposition figures criticizing the government while supporters of the former prime minister and the ruling Socialist Party dismiss the allegations as politically motivated.
The investigation is ongoing, and no judicial conclusions have yet been reached.
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