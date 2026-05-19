Lynsay Matthews

Lecturer in Public Health, University of the West of Scotland

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Lynsay is a Lecturer in Public Health at the University of the West of Scotland, and Honorary Research Fellow with the University of Birmingham.

Lynsay's research explores the impact of premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) on the lives of women and people assigned female at birth.

She is currently co-developing a research agenda with UK stakeholders to help win bigger and better funding for PMDD research.



2022–2022 Lecturer in Public Health, University of the West of Scotland

2021–2022 Research Fellow, University of Birmingham

2016–2021 Research Fellow, University of Glasgow 2014–2015 Research Fellow, University of the West of Scotland



2014 University of Strathclyde, PhD

2009 University of Strathclyde, MSc 2004 University of Dundee, MBChB



2022 UNiTY: comparing IUI vs IVF for unexplained fertility Role: Co-applicant Funding Source: National Institute for Health Research

2022 CPOP: exploring the feasibility of exploring colpocleisis surgery in a randomised controlled trial Role: Co-applicant Funding Source: National Institute for Health Research

2022 Co-development of a UK research agenda for PMDD Role: PI Funding Source: Research England

2022 Co-designing a systems map for suicide prevention in people with PMDD Role: PI Funding Source: Economic and Social Research Council 2019 Updating the MRC's framework for developing and evaluating complex interventions Role: Co-applicant Funding Source: Medical Research Council

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