Locafy Transitioning Customers To AEO Subscription Services In Coming Months



AI search results for existing clients“exceeding expectations”

Locafy to launch comprehensive AEO Platform“Poseidon” in June 2026 Advanced suite of proven AEO tools to hit market with platform release

PERTH, Australia, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the“Company”), a global software-as-a-service technology company specializing in location-based digital marketing solutions, today announced the upcoming release of“Poseidon,” an advanced Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) platform whose products have already delivered strong AI search ranking results for its independent State Farm agency customers, in addition to impressive overall Search Engine Optimization (SEO) performance for these same clients.

The analysis evaluated 128 independent State Farm agencies that had been active clients for more than 60 days. It measured performance across 101 insurance-related keywords, resulting in 76% visibility across 2,661 AI search queries across the three leading AI search platforms.

According to LoHi Digital 's Danielle De Frances, who manages these customers,“We are highly encouraged by the results and visibility generated across major AI search platforms and believe AI-driven search is becoming an increasingly important factor in client acquisition and growth within digital marketing.”

Key findings from the analysis included:



76% overall visibility rate across all AI search platforms

98% of agencies achieved one or more Top 3 rankings

Only 2 out of 128 agencies were invisible across all providers for an entire keyword set

Average ranking position of 2.9 in ChatGPT across all keywords and agencies Numerous agencies achieved multiple #1 rankings for highly competitive insurance-related searches

Platform-specific results included:



ChatGPT achieved a 77% visibility rate with an average ranking position of 2.9

Claude achieved the highest overall visibility rate at 80%

Gemini achieved a 71% visibility rate across tested queries Agencies appeared in Top 10 results 65% to 75% of the time across all three AI search engines

The analysis also identified numerous examples of agencies achieving multiple #1 rankings across commercially valuable insurance-related search terms, including“insurance agency,”“State Farm quote,”“State Farm agent,”“car insurance,” and“insurance agency near me.” In several cases, agencies achieved multiple #1 rankings across all three AI search engines for high-intent insurance keywords.

Locafy believes the results demonstrate that AI-focused search optimization is emerging as an increasingly important driver of online discoverability as consumers shift toward generative AI platforms to find businesses, products, and services.

The Company recently introduced a lower-cost AI Citation product designed to improve visibility and rankings in AI-generated search results. Locafy said early adoption and customer engagement for the product continue to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek to establish a competitive advantage within AI-driven discovery and recommendation platforms.

“These results exceeded our expectations, and we believe these outcomes validate the effectiveness and scalability of our platform across the leading generative AI search engines and reinforce the significant opportunity emerging around AI search visibility said Gavin Burnett, CEO of Locafy.“Based on the strong performance we are seeing, we intend to accelerate our marketing initiatives around AI citations and AI search optimization across our customer base and partner network.”

Locafy COO Jason Jackson added:“What stands out in these results is not only the strength of the rankings achieved, but the consistency and repeatability of the outcomes across a highly competitive industry vertical. We believe this validates the scalability of our technology platform and its ability to deliver meaningful AI search visibility for businesses operating in demanding search environments.”

Danielle DeFrances of LoHi Digital further commented:“We are seeing strong interest from businesses looking to improve their visibility within AI-generated search results. As awareness around AI search optimization continues to grow, adoption of our AI Citation solutions is increasing rapidly among businesses seeking to strengthen their digital discoverability across emerging AI platforms.”

Locafy believes generative AI search represents a significant long-term opportunity as online discovery increasingly shifts from traditional search results toward AI-generated recommendations and responses.

About Locafy

Founded in 2009, Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is on a mission to accelerate visibility and prominence for local, national, and brand-focused businesses across online and AI search engines through proprietary SEO techniques, technologies, and AI-driven automation. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "subject to", "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words and include, but are not limited to the use and adoption of Locafy's products and solutions by partners and parties, the continued adoption of Locafy's solutions in the US and other industries, continued revenue growth, and potential revenues generated from the adoption of Locafy's solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025, as amended and restated, and available on its website (). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

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