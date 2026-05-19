Ukrainian Forces Strike Lukoil Oil Refinery, Yaroslavl-3 Pumping Station In Russia
A fire was recorded on the territory of the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez facility as a result of the strike. The extent of the damage is still being clarified. The plant is located in Kstovo, in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, and is one of the largest oil-refining enterprises in the country, capable of processing about 17 million tons of oil per year.
The Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel, including for the needs of Russian occupying forces.
The Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station is located near the settlement of Semibratovo in Russia's Yaroslavl region. The extent of the damage is also still being clarified.Read also: Zelensky: Russia loses 10% of its oil refining capacity, Putin leads his country toward bankruptcy
Earlier reports said that overnight on April 5, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck infrastructure at the same Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery in Kstovo, causing a large fire at the site.
Following that drone attack, the Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery suspended its operations.
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