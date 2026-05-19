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Malaysian PM Condemns Israel Over Gaza Flotilla Attack
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday strongly criticized Israel’s attack on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, saying the international community must not “continue to bow to oppression.”
According to reports, Anwar said the operation targeting the humanitarian mission represented a violation of international law and reflected Israel’s efforts to block aid from reaching Gaza.
In a statement shared on the US social media platform X, he accused Israel of “silencing the voice of humanity, and oppressing anyone who rises to defend the Palestinian people,” while expressing strong condemnation over the incident.
The Malaysian leader also demanded guarantees for the safety of those aboard the flotilla and called for the immediate release of all 100 detained activists, including 16 Malaysian nationals.
“The world should not continue to bow to oppression and moral decay,” Anwar said.
He further stated that the persecution of Palestinians and humanitarian activists “must end immediately,” adding that Israel “must face justice and accountability,” according to reports.
According to reports, Anwar said the operation targeting the humanitarian mission represented a violation of international law and reflected Israel’s efforts to block aid from reaching Gaza.
In a statement shared on the US social media platform X, he accused Israel of “silencing the voice of humanity, and oppressing anyone who rises to defend the Palestinian people,” while expressing strong condemnation over the incident.
The Malaysian leader also demanded guarantees for the safety of those aboard the flotilla and called for the immediate release of all 100 detained activists, including 16 Malaysian nationals.
“The world should not continue to bow to oppression and moral decay,” Anwar said.
He further stated that the persecution of Palestinians and humanitarian activists “must end immediately,” adding that Israel “must face justice and accountability,” according to reports.
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