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Ukrainian Drone Activity Reported Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Facility
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has recently been subjected to a series of incidents attributed to Ukrainian military actions, resulting in injuries among staff and damage threats near critical infrastructure.
A senior Russian nuclear official claimed that a drone strike targeted infrastructure close to the reactors, specifically a pipeline running alongside the facility’s power units. The unmanned aerial vehicle reportedly failed to detonate and instead crashed near the first reactor unit.
In a separate incident occurring on Thursday, a kamikaze-style drone was said to have struck a vehicle transporting two plant workers. The attack allegedly took place within close proximity—about 100 meters—from the plant’s perimeter, leaving both employees with injuries ranging from moderate to severe.
“The employees were carrying out their duties at the time. Even this didn’t stop the enemy. For an hour, combat drones prevented ambulances from reaching the attack site, and the evacuation of the wounded resembled a military operation,”
Operational challenges at the facility have reportedly intensified over the past two months, with the plant functioning on a single external power line instead of the standard dual supply. According to reports, this has led to repeated power interruptions and forced reliance on backup generators.
The same official criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency, accusing it of insufficient response to the situation and alleging it has overlooked ongoing incidents affecting the plant and surrounding civilian infrastructure. It was also stated that discussions with the agency’s leadership are expected to continue in upcoming consultations scheduled for July.
Meanwhile, according to reports, military activity around the facility has increased in recent weeks. The plant, which came under Russian control early in the conflict and was later incorporated into Russia following a referendum in 2022, has remained a repeated point of concern. Russian authorities have consistently urged opposing forces and their allies to avoid targeting the site, warning of the potential for a large-scale nuclear risk.
A senior Russian nuclear official claimed that a drone strike targeted infrastructure close to the reactors, specifically a pipeline running alongside the facility’s power units. The unmanned aerial vehicle reportedly failed to detonate and instead crashed near the first reactor unit.
In a separate incident occurring on Thursday, a kamikaze-style drone was said to have struck a vehicle transporting two plant workers. The attack allegedly took place within close proximity—about 100 meters—from the plant’s perimeter, leaving both employees with injuries ranging from moderate to severe.
“The employees were carrying out their duties at the time. Even this didn’t stop the enemy. For an hour, combat drones prevented ambulances from reaching the attack site, and the evacuation of the wounded resembled a military operation,”
Operational challenges at the facility have reportedly intensified over the past two months, with the plant functioning on a single external power line instead of the standard dual supply. According to reports, this has led to repeated power interruptions and forced reliance on backup generators.
The same official criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency, accusing it of insufficient response to the situation and alleging it has overlooked ongoing incidents affecting the plant and surrounding civilian infrastructure. It was also stated that discussions with the agency’s leadership are expected to continue in upcoming consultations scheduled for July.
Meanwhile, according to reports, military activity around the facility has increased in recent weeks. The plant, which came under Russian control early in the conflict and was later incorporated into Russia following a referendum in 2022, has remained a repeated point of concern. Russian authorities have consistently urged opposing forces and their allies to avoid targeting the site, warning of the potential for a large-scale nuclear risk.
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