Psychiatry Collaboration And Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Structured Analysis Of 600+ Deals - Financial Terms, Partnership Opportunities, Upfronts, Milestones, And Royalties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 602 psychiatry collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psychiatry Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The definitive benchmark for psychiatry dealmaking

This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 602 psychiatry collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.

Psychiatry partnering spans a range of complex and high-risk CNS indications, with deal structures reflecting evolving approaches to clinical development, novel mechanisms of action, and significant unmet need.

Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how psychiatry deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:



Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a high-risk and evolving therapeutic landscape Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.

This includes:



Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within psychiatry partnerships, particularly in areas characterised by clinical uncertainty and complex development pathways.

Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:



Structure and benchmark live transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?



602 psychiatry collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers A trusted, evidence-based reference for psychiatry dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how psychiatry partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in psychiatry dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Psychiatry partnering over the years

2.3. Psychiatry partnering by deal type

2.4. Psychiatry partnering by industry sector

2.5. Psychiatry partnering by stage of development

2.6. Psychiatry partnering by technology type

2.7. Psychiatry partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for psychiatry partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for psychiatry partnering

3.3. Psychiatry partnering headline values

3.4. Psychiatry deal upfront payments

3.5. Psychiatry deal milestone payments

3.6. Psychiatry royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading psychiatry deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in psychiatry partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in psychiatry

4.4. Top psychiatry deals by value

Chapter 5 - Psychiatry contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Psychiatry partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Psychiatry dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by psychiatry therapeutic target

Deal directory



Deal directory - Psychiatry deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Psychiatry deals by technology type Deal type definitions

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