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Hungarian PM Calls for President Sulyok’s Resignation
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar on Monday renewed his demand for President Tamas Sulyok to resign, accusing him of failing “every test of human, legal, and political suitability” during his time in office.
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Magyar alleged that Sulyok has acted in line with the political camp of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban and claimed that the presidency has not maintained political neutrality.
He also reiterated accusations that the president is politically dependent on the ruling Fidesz party.
Magyar wrote that “Tamas Sulyok has failed every test of human, legal, and political suitability during his inglorious two years in office as President of Hungary,” further describing him as “Viktor Orban's puppet.”
The prime minister also alleged that Sulyok had misrepresented constitutional responsibilities and made inaccurate remarks regarding bilateral meetings and private conversations between the two.
He added that Hungary needs a head of state who represents “the entire nation” rather than a single political faction.
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Magyar alleged that Sulyok has acted in line with the political camp of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban and claimed that the presidency has not maintained political neutrality.
He also reiterated accusations that the president is politically dependent on the ruling Fidesz party.
Magyar wrote that “Tamas Sulyok has failed every test of human, legal, and political suitability during his inglorious two years in office as President of Hungary,” further describing him as “Viktor Orban's puppet.”
The prime minister also alleged that Sulyok had misrepresented constitutional responsibilities and made inaccurate remarks regarding bilateral meetings and private conversations between the two.
He added that Hungary needs a head of state who represents “the entire nation” rather than a single political faction.
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