403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Calls for Safety of Gaza-Bound Flotilla Activists
(MENAFN) The United Nations stated on Monday that it hopes all individuals aboard the Global Sumud flotilla heading toward Gaza remain “unharmed” after Israeli forces once again stopped the humanitarian convoy in international waters and took 100 activists into custody.
“We want to make sure that all the people on the flotilla are not harmed. We want to make sure that this is handled in a peaceful manner,” UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Monday.
He also said that worries the UN has “expressed all the time about these interceptions on the high seas and their status apply in this case as well.”
Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military halted and boarded the flotilla while it was sailing in international waters, detaining 100 activists who were part of the mission aimed at challenging the Israeli blockade on Gaza.
The flotilla, made up of over 50 vessels, had set sail on Thursday from Marmaris on Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast. It carried 426 participants, including 96 Turkish activists along with nationals from 39 other countries such as the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, and New Zealand.
Israeli forces had previously targeted the same flotilla near the Greek island of Crete on April 29.
The Israeli blockade on Gaza has been enforced since 2007.
“We want to make sure that all the people on the flotilla are not harmed. We want to make sure that this is handled in a peaceful manner,” UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Monday.
He also said that worries the UN has “expressed all the time about these interceptions on the high seas and their status apply in this case as well.”
Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military halted and boarded the flotilla while it was sailing in international waters, detaining 100 activists who were part of the mission aimed at challenging the Israeli blockade on Gaza.
The flotilla, made up of over 50 vessels, had set sail on Thursday from Marmaris on Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast. It carried 426 participants, including 96 Turkish activists along with nationals from 39 other countries such as the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, and New Zealand.
Israeli forces had previously targeted the same flotilla near the Greek island of Crete on April 29.
The Israeli blockade on Gaza has been enforced since 2007.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment