Karnataka: Dubare Elephant Camp Shut For 2 Days After Tourist Dies In Kodagu Elephant Fight

The famous Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka's Kodagu district has been temporarily closed to tourists following a deadly fight between two elephants that claimed the life of a tourist from Chennai. The Forest Department has suspended public entry to the camp on Tuesday and Wednesday as a precautionary measure. Authorities said the decision was taken to ensure visitor safety after tensions escalated at the camp following the incident.

Complete Ban on Tourist Entry

The atmosphere at the camp remains tense after the elephant fight, prompting officials to restrict access to the area. The boating service used to ferry visitors across the River Cauvery to the camp has also been suspended.

Forest officials have advised tourists not to visit the riverbank or attempt to enter the camp area until further notice.

Elephant Marthanda Suffers Serious Injuries

In the incident that took place on Monday, an elephant named Marthanda was reportedly attacked by another elephant, Kanjan, and sustained severe injuries.

Marthanda suffered deep wounds on the stomach, behind the ear and on the legs. A veterinary team led by Forest Department veterinarian Dr Mujeeb is currently treating the elephant at the Dubare camp. Sources said the elephant's condition remains serious, although it is responding to treatment.

Family Donates Eyes of Deceased Tourist

The family of Jinnu (33), the Chennai-based tourist who died after getting caught in the elephant fight, remains in deep shock following the tragedy.

Despite the grief of losing his wife unexpectedly, her husband decided to donate Jinnu's eyes, a gesture widely appreciated as an act of humanity amid tragedy. The Karnataka government has also announced compensation of ₹20 lakh for the deceased woman's family.

How the Incident Occurred?

According to officials, the fight between Marthanda and Kanjan began unexpectedly while the elephants were being bathed. The enraged elephants reportedly began running around the area, during which Jinnu, who was nearby, got caught under their feet.

She sustained critical injuries and later died. The incident has sparked concerns over safety measures at the Dubare Elephant Camp, and an investigation into possible negligence by the mahouts is currently underway.