Alexandra Andhov

Chair in Law and Technology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

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Chair in Law and Technology at the University of Auckland, specialising in the intersection of corporate law, finance, and emerging technologies. Over the past decade, my focus has increasingly shifted towards exploring how law and technology converge, and I remain active in both the legal and startup communities, leading projects that fuse legal innovation with cutting-edge technology. My work also includes advising governments and international organisations on developing forward-thinking legal and regulatory frameworks. I'm always open to new collaborations that advance the frontiers of law, education, and technology.



2024–present Chair professor, University of Auckland 2020–2024 Associate professor, University of Copenhagen

2015 Central European University, International Business Law



2022 Inge Lehmann Role: PI Funding Source: Independent Research Fund Denmark

2022 Role: Co-PI Funding Source: Villum Foundation 2019 Fulbright Role: Funding Source: Fulbright Commission

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