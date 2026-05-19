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Alexandra Andhov

Alexandra Andhov


2026-05-19 03:04:56
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Chair in Law and Technology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Profile Articles

Chair in Law and Technology at the University of Auckland, specialising in the intersection of corporate law, finance, and emerging technologies. Over the past decade, my focus has increasingly shifted towards exploring how law and technology converge, and I remain active in both the legal and startup communities, leading projects that fuse legal innovation with cutting-edge technology. My work also includes advising governments and international organisations on developing forward-thinking legal and regulatory frameworks. I'm always open to new collaborations that advance the frontiers of law, education, and technology.

Experience
  • 2024–present Chair professor, University of Auckland
  • 2020–2024 Associate professor, University of Copenhagen
Education
  • 2015 Central European University, International Business Law
Grants and Contracts
  • 2022 Inge Lehmann Role: PI Funding Source: Independent Research Fund Denmark
  • 2022 Role: Co-PI Funding Source: Villum Foundation
  • 2019 Fulbright Role: Funding Source: Fulbright Commission

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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