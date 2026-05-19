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Germany Calls on Iran to Reopen Hormuz Strait
(MENAFN) Germany renewed its urgent appeal to Tehran on Monday, pressing Iran to lift its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a retaliatory measure enacted in response to strikes launched by the US and Israel — and restore unrestricted passage through the critical waterway.
"Tehran must no longer hold the region and the entire world hostage. Its military nuclear program must be verifiably terminated. There must be no attacks against Israel or our partners in the region," Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared at a joint press briefing in Berlin alongside Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.
"Iran must restore free and toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work toward this goal," Merz added.
The German chancellor also referenced a recent phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, disclosing that the two leaders "agreed on the objectives and the need for a negotiated solution" regarding Iran — signaling transatlantic alignment on the path forward.
Merz has made no secret of the conflict's mounting toll on European and German interests, repeatedly warning that the protracted US-Israeli confrontation with Iran is directly squeezing the continent's energy supplies and delivering measurable damage to economic output.
The crisis has dramatically curtailed energy flows through the strategically vital chokepoint, which in peacetime channels roughly 20% of the world's crude oil and gas supplies — making its closure a severe shock to global energy markets.
"Tehran must no longer hold the region and the entire world hostage. Its military nuclear program must be verifiably terminated. There must be no attacks against Israel or our partners in the region," Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared at a joint press briefing in Berlin alongside Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.
"Iran must restore free and toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work toward this goal," Merz added.
The German chancellor also referenced a recent phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, disclosing that the two leaders "agreed on the objectives and the need for a negotiated solution" regarding Iran — signaling transatlantic alignment on the path forward.
Merz has made no secret of the conflict's mounting toll on European and German interests, repeatedly warning that the protracted US-Israeli confrontation with Iran is directly squeezing the continent's energy supplies and delivering measurable damage to economic output.
The crisis has dramatically curtailed energy flows through the strategically vital chokepoint, which in peacetime channels roughly 20% of the world's crude oil and gas supplies — making its closure a severe shock to global energy markets.
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