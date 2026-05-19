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Javier Bardem Says Gaza Support Has Not Hurt Career, Boosted Opportunities
(MENAFN) Spanish actor Javier Bardem said on Sunday that his public support for Gaza has not negatively affected his acting career, and has in fact been followed by increased professional opportunities, including offers from the United States, according to reports.
Speaking at a press conference during the Cannes Film Festival, Bardem said he had received numerous job proposals and suggested that perceptions within the entertainment industry were beginning to shift, particularly among younger generations.
“I’ve had a whole host of offers,” he said. “And that made me think that the narrative is changing -- everyone is beginning to realize, thanks to the younger generation … that this is unacceptable, this cannot be justified, there is no reason for this genocide,” Bardem said.
His remarks came after Cannes jury member Paul Laverty criticized what he described as informal blacklisting in Hollywood of figures such as Bardem, Susan Sarandon, and Mark Ruffalo due to their public positions on Palestine and Gaza.
Bardem said he had heard reports of industry blacklists but had not seen clear evidence to confirm them.
“I believe those who are drawing up these so-called blacklists will be exposed, and they are the ones who will suffer consequences from the public,” he said, describing the situation as a significant shift in public awareness.
He also urged film industry professionals to speak out more openly, arguing that silence or support for certain policies was morally problematic.
“Those who have that ability and do not do so seem cowardly to me,” he said. “With your silence, or your support, you are pro-genocide.”
Speaking at a press conference during the Cannes Film Festival, Bardem said he had received numerous job proposals and suggested that perceptions within the entertainment industry were beginning to shift, particularly among younger generations.
“I’ve had a whole host of offers,” he said. “And that made me think that the narrative is changing -- everyone is beginning to realize, thanks to the younger generation … that this is unacceptable, this cannot be justified, there is no reason for this genocide,” Bardem said.
His remarks came after Cannes jury member Paul Laverty criticized what he described as informal blacklisting in Hollywood of figures such as Bardem, Susan Sarandon, and Mark Ruffalo due to their public positions on Palestine and Gaza.
Bardem said he had heard reports of industry blacklists but had not seen clear evidence to confirm them.
“I believe those who are drawing up these so-called blacklists will be exposed, and they are the ones who will suffer consequences from the public,” he said, describing the situation as a significant shift in public awareness.
He also urged film industry professionals to speak out more openly, arguing that silence or support for certain policies was morally problematic.
“Those who have that ability and do not do so seem cowardly to me,” he said. “With your silence, or your support, you are pro-genocide.”
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