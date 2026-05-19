Russian Drones Attack Kryvyi Rih, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the Shahed drone attack in the Tsentralno-Miskyi district, one woman was injured and is currently receiving the necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

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Several houses were also damaged.

The consequences of the attack are still being clarified, Vilkul added.