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MLC-SLM Challenge Registration Is In Full Swing
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- With the rapid development of large language models (LLMs) and speech language models (Speech LLMs), speech recognition and spoken language understanding are moving toward unified modeling. However, real-world multilingual conversational scenarios still present major challenges, including,,,,. Results from the first MLC-SLM Challenge showed that Speech LLMs have achieved strong performance in speech recognition, while there remains significant room for further exploration in speaker diarization and deeper speech understanding for complex multilingual conversations. Building on this, the 2nd MLC-SLM Challenge aims to further advance Speech LLMs in,,.
The training set for this year's challenge has been further expanded from the first edition, adding more language variants and accents such as,,. The training data totals approximately 2,100 hours and covers around 14 languages, providing richer and more realistic data support for research on multilingual conversational speech language models.
: '!
Task 1 focuses on multilingual. The baseline system is built on ' - - and fine-tuned with the challenge training set.
Task 2 focuses on. The baseline system uses. to construct multiple-choice questions for acoustic and semantic understanding, and is fine-tuned based on.-- -.
Participating teams can now refer to the official baseline systems to accelerate,,.
',!
Outstanding teams will receive awards for each task:
1st Place:,
2nd Place:,
3rd Place:,
Whether focusing on speaker diarization and recognition or multilingual conversational speech understanding, participating teams will have the opportunity to showcase their technical solutions and compete for awards on an international challenge platform.
The challenge is attracting increasing participation from both academia and industry, including teams from. This growing engagement reflects the strong momentum behind multilingual speech language model technologies across research and real-world applications.
Whether you work on speech recognition, speaker diarization, speech understanding, multimodal large models, or multilingual data and evaluation, MLC-SLM offers a platform to compete and collaborate with researchers, engineers, and industry teams from around the world.
We welcome,,, to register and participate. Join us in advancing the development of multilingual conversational speech language models!
Registration is ongoing. We look forward to your participation.
Official Website Link:
Registration Link:
The training set for this year's challenge has been further expanded from the first edition, adding more language variants and accents such as,,. The training data totals approximately 2,100 hours and covers around 14 languages, providing richer and more realistic data support for research on multilingual conversational speech language models.
: '!
Task 1 focuses on multilingual. The baseline system is built on ' - - and fine-tuned with the challenge training set.
Task 2 focuses on. The baseline system uses. to construct multiple-choice questions for acoustic and semantic understanding, and is fine-tuned based on.-- -.
Participating teams can now refer to the official baseline systems to accelerate,,.
',!
Outstanding teams will receive awards for each task:
1st Place:,
2nd Place:,
3rd Place:,
Whether focusing on speaker diarization and recognition or multilingual conversational speech understanding, participating teams will have the opportunity to showcase their technical solutions and compete for awards on an international challenge platform.
The challenge is attracting increasing participation from both academia and industry, including teams from. This growing engagement reflects the strong momentum behind multilingual speech language model technologies across research and real-world applications.
Whether you work on speech recognition, speaker diarization, speech understanding, multimodal large models, or multilingual data and evaluation, MLC-SLM offers a platform to compete and collaborate with researchers, engineers, and industry teams from around the world.
We welcome,,, to register and participate. Join us in advancing the development of multilingual conversational speech language models!
Registration is ongoing. We look forward to your participation.
Official Website Link:
Registration Link:
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