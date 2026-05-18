Itron Completes Project To Modernize Water Management In Thane, India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thane Municipal Corporation Smart Water Metering Project Aims to Improve Leak Detection, Billing Accuracy and Water Distribution Operations

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, has completed the deployment of a smart water management project with Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the governing body of the city of Thane in western India. The project modernizes water management through advanced digital technology that strengthens conservation, enhances distribution efficiency and improves service reliability for residents. Executed in collaboration with Itron partner Ceinsys Tech Ltd. (CS TECH Ai), the project includes Itron's comprehensive meter data management (MDM) solution and smart water meters.

Itron's advanced MDM collection solution, Temetra, enables TMC to collect, upload and store meter data through a secure, web-based interface. Combined with Itron's high-performance, long-lasting multi-jet turbine water meters, TMC can collect accurate and reliable meter data. Together, these solutions provide greater visibility into water consumption patterns, helping to identify anomalies, reduce billing errors and improve customer service.

Additionally, CS TECH Ai's on-site presence and experience in large-scale urban deployments helped ensure smooth execution, on-time delivery and full integration of the smart metering system with TMC's broader infrastructure. The smart water management project is already delivering measurable benefits, including improved water conservation, reduced water loss and greater transparency and accuracy in billing.

“Our smart water management project reflects Thane Municipal Corporation's commitment to leveraging proven technology to improve how we manage and distribute water across the city. By working with Itron and CS TECH Ai, we now have access to reliable meter data and digital insights that can help us advance our goals of conserving water and enhancing service delivery for the citizens of Thane,” said Atul Kulkarni, Executive Engineer at TMC.

“Collaborating with TMC and CS TECH Ai on this smart water management project has been a privilege. By providing advanced solutions for water metering, data collection and MDM, we are enabling TMC to reduce water loss and enhance service reliability. This project demonstrates how smart technologies can drive sustainability and improve the quality of urban living,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron.

“Thane Municipal Corporation has been a flagship project for CS TECH Ai. We are pleased to collaborate with Itron and TMC on this high-impact initiative. By combining CS TECH Ai's implementation expertise with Itron's advanced technology, we have delivered a cutting-edge smart water management solution for TMC, setting a new benchmark for smart water management in India,” said Dr. Abhay Kimmatkar, MD at CS TECH Ai.“CS TECH Ai is committed to supporting TMC's initiatives, with a focus on innovation, sustainability and digital transformation.”

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .

Itron®, the Itron Logo, and Temetra are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

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Itron, Inc.



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