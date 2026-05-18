Hormuz Insurance Plan Tests Shipping Risks Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Tehran has moved to turn the Strait of Hormuz crisis into a new insurance and payments channel, with an Iran-linked platform branded Hormuz Safe offering maritime cargo cover tied to cryptocurrency settlement for vessels using the strategic waterway.

The initiative targets shipowners, charterers and cargo interests facing sharply higher war-risk costs, disrupted routing and mounting legal uncertainty across a corridor that remains central to global energy trade. Details available so far indicate that the platform offers digitally verifiable policies for cargo moving through the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waterways, with payments settled in digital assets rather than through conventional dollar-based banking channels.

Iran's move comes as Tehran has also announced a new body, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, to manage information and operations linked to Hormuz traffic. The authority is being presented as a mechanism for real-time updates on the strait, but its creation has sharpened concern among shipping groups and governments that Iran is seeking to formalise leverage over one of the world's most sensitive maritime chokepoints.

Nearly a fifth of globally traded oil and liquefied natural gas has moved through the Strait of Hormuz in normal conditions, making even limited disruption a market-moving event. The narrow passage connects Gulf producers with the Arabian Sea, and any extra cost imposed on transit can feed quickly into freight rates, energy pricing, cargo insurance and refinery supply planning.

The cryptocurrency element is the most contentious part of the scheme. Bitcoin settlement could allow participants to avoid some traditional banking rails, but it also exposes shipping companies to sanctions screening, wallet-tracing, counterparty risk and compliance obligations that marine insurers normally manage through regulated financial institutions. For owners with exposure to US, UK or EU markets, the risk of using an Iran-linked payment structure may outweigh any promised saving on premiums.

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The insurance model also raises a basic question of enforceability. Marine cover depends not only on issuing a certificate but also on claims-paying capacity, recognised underwriting standards, reliable dispute resolution and acceptance by port authorities, lenders, charterers and reinsurers. A policy that is not recognised by mainstream counterparties may offer limited practical protection, especially for vessels financed or insured through London, Singapore, Dubai or European markets.

War-risk premiums for the region have already moved higher as attacks, seizures, drone threats and navigational disruptions have made underwriters more selective. Some conventional insurers continue to provide cover, but pricing has widened and exclusions have become more important. A new Iran-linked platform may therefore appeal to operators with limited access to mainstream markets, though major fleet owners are likely to remain cautious.

Security concerns have been compounded by fraudulent messages sent to shipping companies promising safe passage through Hormuz in exchange for cryptocurrency payments. Maritime risk advisers have warned operators to treat unsolicited crypto-based clearance offers as scams unless they can be verified through recognised channels. That warning matters because any legitimate Hormuz Safe process could become difficult to distinguish from imitation schemes circulating among vessels under pressure to move cargo.

Iran has been widening its claims around the strait, with Revolutionary Guard-linked comments describing a broader operational zone stretching well beyond the narrow passage traditionally associated with Hormuz. Such assertions have intensified concerns among Gulf states, Western governments and shipping companies that traffic management, military signalling and commercial charges could become intertwined.

For Tehran, the economic logic is clear. Sanctions have limited access to international finance, and maritime leverage offers a way to extract revenue from a corridor where Iran's geography gives it enduring strategic weight. A crypto-linked insurance channel could be framed domestically as a lawful commercial mechanism rather than a direct toll, while still creating a payment stream from cargoes passing near Iranian-controlled waters.

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For the shipping industry, the calculation is more complicated. A vessel cannot rely only on price when choosing cover for a high-risk voyage. Charter-party terms, lender requirements, flag-state rules, port-state controls, cargo-owner demands and sanctions exposure all affect whether a policy is usable. Even if Hormuz Safe can issue digital certificates quickly, acceptance by the wider maritime ecosystem will determine whether it becomes a working insurance product or a political signal.

Energy traders are watching the development because any new layer of uncertainty in Hormuz tends to be priced into freight, insurance and crude benchmarks. Tanker operators may reroute where possible, delay sailings, demand higher freight rates or seek government-backed cover. Gulf exporters have limited alternatives at scale, although pipelines bypassing the strait provide partial relief for some crude flows.

The launch also points to a wider trend in which digital assets are being pulled into geopolitical disputes, not merely used for retail speculation or investment. Bitcoin's censorship-resistant design can make it attractive to sanctioned actors, but transparency on public blockchains can also leave a permanent transaction trail. That dual character gives governments, insurers and compliance teams a new problem: payments may move outside banks, yet they are not invisible.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network