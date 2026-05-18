The Benefits Making Electric Vehicles Increasingly Popular In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) For many Indian consumers, electric vehicles are increasingly becoming a practical solution that combines lower running costs, quieter urban mobility, improved driving comfort and long-term sustainability.

VinFast is also supporting EV adoption in India through a wide range of ownership incentives

The momentum for EVs in India is getting stronger as more and more buyers are embracing electric vehicles. India's EV market surged in 2025, with E4W sales rising 86% year over year to more than 187,000 units. Momentum has continued into 2026: Electric passenger vehicle sales jumped 75.14% in April to 23,506 units, up from 13,421 a year earlier, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

There are several reasons that could explain this surge.

Cleaner air for Indian cities

Air pollution remains one of the most pressing public health challenges in India. Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru frequently record unhealthy AQI levels, especially during peak traffic hours and winter months. The health impact is significant. According to the World Health Organization, air pollution is associated with around 7 million premature deaths annually worldwide.

As a result, the transition to electric mobility is increasingly viewed as part of the solution. Unlike internal combustion engine vehicles, EVs produce no tailpipe emissions, helping reduce pollutants such as CO2, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide that are linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Beyond exhaust emissions, EVs can also help reduce brake particulate pollution thanks to regenerative braking systems. Research and policy discussions published by the OECD highlight that regenerative braking significantly lowers brake wear emissions.

For Indian consumers increasingly concerned about urban air quality, this shift has become more than just an environmental issue. It is increasingly tied to daily health and quality of life.

Reducing urban noise pollution

Traffic noise is another growing concern in major Indian cities. Constant exposure to engine noise, honking and congested roads has been linked to stress, sleep disorders and cardiovascular risks.

Electric vehicles operate with significantly less powertrain noise at low speeds compared with gasoline or diesel vehicles. One experiment found that EVs can produce 4-5 dB lower noise levels in urban driving conditions, especially below 30 km/h.

The difference becomes especially noticeable in dense residential areas, school zones and urban streets where stop-and-go traffic dominates.

Lower running and maintenance costs

For many Indian households, economics remain one of the biggest drivers behind EV adoption.

Charging an electric vehicle in India typically costs far less than refueling with petrol or diesel. EVs also eliminate several routine maintenance items associated with ICE vehicles, including engine oil, spark plugs and exhaust system servicing. For VinFast customers in India, the savings can become even more significant thanks to the company's free charging programme at V-GREEN charging stations until March 31, 2029.

This long-term durability advantage is increasingly supported by research. A study presented at the ICMPT 2026 international conference by researchers from Hanoi University of Science and Technology found that EVs tend to show lower long-term mechanical wear than ICE vehicles thanks to their simpler drivetrain architecture. The research analyzed theoretical reliability models alongside maintenance data from nearly 5,700 vehicles.

The same study referenced analysis of more than 300 million vehicle inspection records in the UK, showing that newer generation EVs could achieve an average lifespan of up to 18.4 years.

Encouraging healthier travel habits

EV ownership can also subtly encourage healthier routines. Fast charging stops often create short breaks during longer journeys, giving drivers opportunities to stretch, walk around and reduce fatigue associated with prolonged sitting.

Rahul, a VinFast VF 6 owner in Bengaluru, said:“Earlier, I would drive for hours without stopping during family trips. Now, while charging, we naturally take short breaks for coffee or a quick walk. Surprisingly, everyone feels less tired by the end of the journey.”

Supporting greener communities

The growth of EV adoption is also influencing how cities and infrastructure evolve. Across India, governments and private players are accelerating investments in charging infrastructure, renewable energy integration and cleaner public transport systems.

VinFast is among the companies contributing to this shift. In India, the company is building a broader EV ecosystem that includes manufacturing, dealerships, charging partnerships, after-sales services and financing solutions. The company's Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu is positioned as a key production hub for the region.

The company currently offers the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs in India. Both models have earned strong safety credentials, including 5-star Bharat NCAP ratings, while also boasting multiple advanced features. They have already gained strong recognition in the Indian market, including the“EV SUV of the Year – Editor's Choice” award for the VF 7 at the BBC TopGear India Awards 2026, and“Value for Money Car of the Year” for the VF 6 at the Autocar India Awards 2026.

The momentum is now extending into the MPV segment with the recently introduced VF MPV 7. Designed specifically around family comfort and long-distance practicality, the premium electric MPV offers a spacious three-row cabin, a 517 km MIDC-certified range, fast charging capability and connected smart features.

VinFast is also supporting EV adoption in India through a wide range of ownership incentives. The company currently offers free charging at V-GREEN charging stations until March 31, 2029, along with 3 years of free maintenance, a 10-year battery warranty, a 7-year vehicle warranty, a 5-year suspension warranty, a 7-year paint warranty, and 7 years of roadside assistance, creating what the company describes as a best-in-segment assurance package for customers. VinFast is also offering up to 75% assured buyback value for its electric MPV.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. The company is rapidly expanding its global distribution network and manufacturing capabilities with facilities in Vietnam, India, and planned operations in the United States.

The company's Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu represents a $500 million investment and will produce 150,000 vehicles annually when fully operational, creating approximately 3,500 direct jobs.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.