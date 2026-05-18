Ukraine Seizing Battlefield Initiative Bratchuk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South," said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Our flexible defense, high-quality training of personnel, counteroffensive actions together with modern technologies have become not just a symmetrical response to Russia's attempts to advance further, but have also enabled us in certain locations to liberate Ukrainian territory," Bratchuk said.

He added that Ukrainian forces have "managed to launch innovation processes not only in the air (I mean drones) but also on the ground." "This also includes ground-based robotic systems," he said.

According to him, successful combat operations are currently ongoing in several sectors, though details are not being disclosed for security reasons.

Bratchuk also highlighted the situation in the Black Sea, stating that Ukraine already holds strategic initiative there. "The battle continues, but Ukraine is winning engagements today; we are pushing the enemy out of maritime areas," he said.

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He also referred to Ukraine's newly developed guided aerial bombs, saying they could significantly change the battlefield situation in the near future. "We are talking about the first use of guided aerial bombs in the near future, and it may even be happening at this very moment," he said.

The spokesperson stressed that modern warfare no longer has a classic front line. "There is a flexible line of contact. We are creating 'grey' and 'dead' zones for the enemy and planning operations where the adversary has defensive difficulties," Bratchuk said.

He added that Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory are complicating logistics and supply chains for the Russian army. "The enemy is no longer able to properly supply large-scale resources across an extremely extended frontline," he said.

Commenting on Russian propaganda claims about a planned summer offensive, Bratchuk said this only confirms the failure of earlier operations. "The spring offensive phase, which was widely discussed, has failed. The Russians did not achieve any operational or tactical objectives on the battlefield," he said.

He also pointed to significant Russian losses. "This year, Russians are losing between 30,000 and 34,000 personnel per month on the battlefield. Russia's mobilization resources no longer allow it to fully compensate for such losses," he said.

According to Bratchuk, Ukraine's current tactics are creating real conditions for seizing strategic initiative from Russia. "All Ukrainian actions on the battlefield today are strategic: from frontline combat to strikes deep inside the territory of the Russian Federation," he concluded.