UN-Habitat Executive Director Pushes For Inclusive, Rights-Based Housing
She emphasized the necessity of rethinking approaches to housing policy and urban development.
According to her, the current phase requires a transition from market-driven logic to a model of cities oriented toward citizens' rights and social inclusiveness.
"The moment for change has come, where housing must function not only within the market but also in the interest of cities that respect their citizens, are inclusive, sustainable, and respect the rights of their residents. This is the change," Rossbach noted.--
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