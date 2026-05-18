Sertexity Introduces Its Own Crypto Wallet With Instant Authentication
The standout feature of the device is the built-in Secure Identity Core technology - a unique cryptographic identifier created individually for each wallet at the manufacturing stage. According to the company, this module can't be duplicated or transferred to another device, which makes it possible to use the wallet as a physical digital access key to the platform.
To log into their account, a user just connects the wallet to a computer or smartphone. The system recognizes the device automatically and completes authentication securely - no manual data entry required. Sertexity notes that the entire identification process happens locally on the device itself, and critical data is never sent through external servers.
The company believes this kind of interaction could be the next step in the evolution of user security within Web3 infrastructure. Instead of the standard model built around passwords and verification codes, Sertexity is betting on hardware-based identification and the direct integration of a physical device with the platform's ecosystem.
The new wallet also sports a minimalist design and was developed as part of Sertexity's broader AI infrastructure. According to company representatives, the device was created not just as a way to store digital assets, but as a single access point to all of the platform's internal services.CONTACT: Media Contact Information Nathan Collins...
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