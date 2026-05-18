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Croatian President Delays Approval of Israeli Envoy Over Policy Concerns
(MENAFN) Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has reportedly withheld approval for the appointment of Israel’s next ambassador to Croatia for seven months, citing objections linked to the policies of the Israeli government and its prime minister.
According to reports, Israel had approved Nissan Amdur as its ambassador to Croatia in November 2025 and subsequently submitted a formal request for diplomatic approval through the Croatian presidency, following standard procedures.
However, the approval process has remained stalled, as Milanovic has declined to sign off on the appointment, leaving the nomination unresolved for an extended period.
According to the report, this marks the first known case in Croatia where a president has refused to approve an ambassadorial appointment.
Meanwhile, Israel’s current ambassador to Croatia, Gary Koren, is expected to complete his term later this month and return to Israel.
According to reports, Israel had approved Nissan Amdur as its ambassador to Croatia in November 2025 and subsequently submitted a formal request for diplomatic approval through the Croatian presidency, following standard procedures.
However, the approval process has remained stalled, as Milanovic has declined to sign off on the appointment, leaving the nomination unresolved for an extended period.
According to the report, this marks the first known case in Croatia where a president has refused to approve an ambassadorial appointment.
Meanwhile, Israel’s current ambassador to Croatia, Gary Koren, is expected to complete his term later this month and return to Israel.
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