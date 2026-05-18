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Jordan Rally Launches at Dead Sea with Strong International Field
(MENAFN) The Jordan Rally officially began Thursday evening at Hover-Up Park on the shores of the Dead Sea, marking the third round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC), according to Jordan Motorsport.
Seventeen international crews from 10 countries are competing in the event, alongside 21 additional teams entered in national-level rallies scheduled over Friday and Saturday. Drivers will face 12 special stages covering 196.80 competitive kilometres, with the full route stretching 557.11 kilometres across the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea region.
Qatari driver Nasser Al Attiyah leads the entry list with Spanish co-driver Candido Carrera in an Autotek Motorsport Škoda Fabia RS. The multiple regional champion enters the round fourth in the championship standings after a win in Oman and a retirement in Qatar.
He is expected to face strong competition from several Rally2 contenders on Jordan’s demanding gravel terrain, where high temperatures and rough conditions regularly challenge both drivers and vehicles.
Among the key challengers is Saudi Arabia’s Hamza Bakhashab, who has shown strong form in his debut full MERC season. The 22-year-old earned a career-best second place in Qatar behind Al Attiyah after recovering from earlier setbacks, and currently sits just five points off the championship lead.
Bakhashab, driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 with Irish co-driver Lorcan Moore, said the Qatar result boosted his confidence and emphasized the importance of consistency as the championship intensifies.
Oman’s Abdullah Al-Rawahi, winner of the 2023 Jordan Rally, also returns as a major contender. After finishing second in Oman but retiring in Qatar, he will be aiming to regain momentum in the title race alongside Jordanian co-driver Ata Al-Hmoud in a Škoda Fabia RS.
Jordanian driver Sheikh Bader Al-Fayez returns after missing earlier rounds due to mechanical issues, while Bassel Abu Hamdan and Firas Elias complete the Rally2 lineup in a Volkswagen Polo.
Seventeen international crews from 10 countries are competing in the event, alongside 21 additional teams entered in national-level rallies scheduled over Friday and Saturday. Drivers will face 12 special stages covering 196.80 competitive kilometres, with the full route stretching 557.11 kilometres across the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea region.
Qatari driver Nasser Al Attiyah leads the entry list with Spanish co-driver Candido Carrera in an Autotek Motorsport Škoda Fabia RS. The multiple regional champion enters the round fourth in the championship standings after a win in Oman and a retirement in Qatar.
He is expected to face strong competition from several Rally2 contenders on Jordan’s demanding gravel terrain, where high temperatures and rough conditions regularly challenge both drivers and vehicles.
Among the key challengers is Saudi Arabia’s Hamza Bakhashab, who has shown strong form in his debut full MERC season. The 22-year-old earned a career-best second place in Qatar behind Al Attiyah after recovering from earlier setbacks, and currently sits just five points off the championship lead.
Bakhashab, driving a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 with Irish co-driver Lorcan Moore, said the Qatar result boosted his confidence and emphasized the importance of consistency as the championship intensifies.
Oman’s Abdullah Al-Rawahi, winner of the 2023 Jordan Rally, also returns as a major contender. After finishing second in Oman but retiring in Qatar, he will be aiming to regain momentum in the title race alongside Jordanian co-driver Ata Al-Hmoud in a Škoda Fabia RS.
Jordanian driver Sheikh Bader Al-Fayez returns after missing earlier rounds due to mechanical issues, while Bassel Abu Hamdan and Firas Elias complete the Rally2 lineup in a Volkswagen Polo.
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