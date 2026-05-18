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EU Gas Storage Filling Rates Hit Record Lows—Gazprom
(MENAFN) According to reports, Russia’s state-owned energy company Gazprom has stated that the European Union has been filling its underground gas storage facilities at historically low rates for three consecutive days this week, citing data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) association.
The company said the situation reflects broader pressures on global energy markets, which it linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and disruptions affecting energy transportation routes, according to reports.
According to reports, reduced maritime traffic has significantly impacted energy flows through key shipping corridors, which previously handled a substantial share of global liquefied natural gas trade before the conflict. These disruptions have reportedly contributed to tighter supply conditions in European and Asian markets.
Gazprom also said that unusually cold weather across parts of Europe has added further pressure on energy demand, contributing to the low storage refill rates recorded by GIE between Tuesday and Thursday, according to reports.
The company said the situation reflects broader pressures on global energy markets, which it linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and disruptions affecting energy transportation routes, according to reports.
According to reports, reduced maritime traffic has significantly impacted energy flows through key shipping corridors, which previously handled a substantial share of global liquefied natural gas trade before the conflict. These disruptions have reportedly contributed to tighter supply conditions in European and Asian markets.
Gazprom also said that unusually cold weather across parts of Europe has added further pressure on energy demand, contributing to the low storage refill rates recorded by GIE between Tuesday and Thursday, according to reports.
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