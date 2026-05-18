Kyrgyzstan Presents Major Urban Planning And Tourism Projects At WUF13 (Exclusive)
According to him, the Kyrgyz pavilion features projects being implemented in the Issyk-Kul region, Bishkek, and other settlements across the country.
“The projects are mainly located in the Tamchy Free Economic Zone. This will provide a new impetus for the development of our republic's tourism sector,” emphasized N. Oruntayev.
The minister added that Kyrgyzstan is also actively implementing major projects in the field of winter tourism.
WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 as part of a collaboration between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijan government.--
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