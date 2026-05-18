MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ARKIE AI Partners with Tencent Cloud to Support Scalable AI Platform Development The collaboration supports ARKIE AI's platform development across compute, hosting, and storage infrastructure.

May 18, 2026 5:41 AM EDT | Source: GRW

Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - ARKIE AI, an AI-native application ecosystem platform, today announced a partnership with Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, to support its growing cloud infrastructure needs.







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The collaboration, which covers compute, hosting, and storage, will see ARKIE AI leveraging Tencent Cloud's GPU Services, Cloud Virtual Machine (CVM), and Cloud Object Storage (COS) to support the platform's development, including requirements for security, reliability, and scalability.

The announcement was made at the ARKIE AI Ecosystem Co-Creation Summit, held in Bangkok on May 16, where ARKIE AI introduced its platform and shared its vision for building an AI-native application ecosystem with partners and ecosystem participants.

Building an AI-Native Application Ecosystem

ARKIE AI is an AI-native application ecosystem platform designed to serve as a "universal assistant" capable of summoning global AI capabilities for users worldwide. It eliminates the need for users to research models, compare parameters, or learn prompt engineering; simply by expressing their needs through a natural chat interface, global AI capabilities will automatically collaborate to fulfill them. Simultaneously, ARKIE AI is dedicated to building a decentralized AI collaborative network, co-created by global users, developers, creators, and computing nodes. The platform provides developers, creators, and enterprise users with one-stop services ranging from model fine-tuning and low-code application building to commercial distribution-ensuring that every interaction and contribution becomes an integral part of the network's collective growth. As the platform continues to develop, ARKIE AI is focused on building a technical foundation that can support stable operations, platform security, and future scalability.

ARKIE AI was created with the goal of not only building a trusted AI-native application ecosystem, but also constructing an open network where intelligence flows freely. Just as the internet enabled the flow of information and blockchain enabled the flow of value, ARKIE AI aims to enable the flow of intelligence-ensuring that AI does not belong to any single company, but to every participant. Our partnership with Tencent Cloud provides the underlying digital infrastructure needed for the ARKIE AI Ecosystem to scale," said Dr. Carmelo Ippolitto, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ARKIE AI.

Stable and Secure Infrastructure for Platform Growth

As ARKIE AI continues to develop its platform, cloud infrastructure will play an important role in supporting compute requirements, hosting stability, and storage capacity. Through the partnership, Tencent Cloud's GPU Services will support ARKIE AI's compute needs, CVM will support cloud hosting, and COS will support object storage requirements as the platform develops.

"Collaboration is key to supporting the next phase of digital innovation in Southeast Asia. Tencent Cloud is pleased to support ARKIE AI as it develops its AI-native application ecosystem, providing cloud infrastructure capabilities across compute, hosting, and storage to help strengthen the platform's stability, security, and scalability," said Kenneth Siow, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager for Singapore & Malaysia, Tencent Cloud International.

The collaboration supports ARKIE AI's broader goal of building a trusted AI-native application ecosystem on a stable and secure cloud foundation.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About ARKIE AI

ARKIE AI is a full-spectrum AI agent ecosystem built for the decentralized AI era. Anchored by three core systems-AI Chat (understanding), Agents (execution), and Generate (creation)-ARKIE AI is dedicated to making intelligence both a productive capability and a fundamental right for every individual.

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