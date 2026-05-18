Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Engineer Rashid For Father's Funeral And Rituals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid till June 2 to enable him to attend the funeral and perform the customary last rites of his father, who passed away at AIIMS-Delhi in the early hours of the day.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Madhu Jain allowed the plea moved by Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) verified the death of his father.

In its order, the Delhi High Court noted that Rashid would be required to carry out several rituals, including funeral prayers and burial on May 18, a four-day mourning period, and subsequent ceremonies such as the seventh-day prayers and other customary observances.

Rashid, who is facing trial in a terror funding case, had moved the application seeking interim bail to conduct the burial and perform customary religious rites following his father's demise at AIIMS, Delhi, around 12:10 a.m.

The Delhi High Court directed that Rashid be released on interim bail till June 2, subject to stringent conditions, including continuous police escort and restrictions on his movement and interactions. It ordered that the MP will remain accompanied by at least two plainclothes police personnel throughout the period of interim bail, from the time of his release till his return to custody.

The Justice Singh-led Bench further directed that Rashid would be permitted to stay only at his residences in Srinagar and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir and may visit the burial ground or place of worship strictly for the purpose of performing last rites.

"Apart from the said venues, the appellant (Rashid) shall not be permitted to move anywhere else," the order stated.

It added that any meeting with persons other than immediate family members during the interim bail period will take place only in the presence of two police officials.

The Delhi High Court also reiterated conditions requiring Rashid to use only one mobile number, keep it active at all times, and refrain from contacting witnesses or indulging in any unlawful activity.

"Immediately, upon expiry of the bail period, the appellant shall surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent," the order added.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had modified its earlier interim bail order and permitted Rashid to visit his ailing father at AIIMS in Delhi from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily till May 10 under police escort. The interim relief was granted after Rashid's counsel submitted that his father's condition had deteriorated and he had been shifted from Srinagar to AIIMS-Delhi for treatment.

Rashid had approached the Delhi High Court after a trial court rejected his plea for interim bail to visit his ailing father. The Baramulla MP has remained in custody in the terror-funding case and had earlier been granted custody parole on multiple occasions, including to attend Parliament sessions.