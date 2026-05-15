Uttarakhand Hikes Wages, Vows Action Against Labour Law Violators

Govt Vows Action on Labour Law Violations

The Uttarakhand government has assured strict action against any person or company violating labour laws in the state, with the Labour Commissioner Prakash Chandra Dumka highlighting how wages in the state now stand higher than those in neighbouring states, while also dismissing claims circulating on social media regarding the minimum wage being set at Rs 20,000.

Speaking on the revised wage structure on Friday, Labour Commissioner Prakash Chandra Dumka said the Labour Department has consistently remained sensitive towards workers' welfare and has taken several steps in their interest. "The Labour Department has always been sensitive to the needs of the workers of Uttarakhand. In April, we announced minimum wages for the engineering industries, a milestone, as this marks the very first time such wages have been declared since the formation of the state of Uttarakhand," he said.

He further stated that the government had also secured a favourable verdict in the High Court regarding the revised wages for the non-engineering sector announced in 2024. "Furthermore, regarding the minimum wages declared for the non-engineering sector in 2024, we presented a strong legal defence in the High Court; following this effective advocacy, a verdict was secured in favour of the workers. We have also implemented these revised wages as of April 2026. Thus, in April 2026, we declared minimum wages for both the engineering and non-engineering sectors; additionally, for the non-engineering sector, we have also announced the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA)," Dumka added.

New Minimum Wage Now ₹13,018

According to the Labour Commissioner, minimum wages for both engineering and non-engineering sectors were revised in April 2026, while the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) for the non-engineering sector was also declared. "With the declaration of this VDA, the minimum wages in Uttarakhand now stand higher than those in our neighbouring states. We have declared a minimum wage of ₹13,018 in Uttarakhand. If any industry violates labour laws--whether by arbitrarily altering working hours, failing to pay overtime wages at double rates, or denying other permissible benefits--we are prepared to take action on their behalf. I have a request for my fellow workers. I appeal to them to remember that employment exists only as long as industries exist. It is essential to maintain harmony between the industries and the workers. No such official announcement has been made declaring a minimum wage of ₹20,000," he told ANI.

Secretary Details Wage Revisions

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand government secretary Shridhar Babu Addanki said the wage revision was carried out in the last week of April and covered both engineering and non-engineering sectors. "A revision of the minimum wage rates took place very recently; in fact, it occurred just in the last week of April. There are two categories of wages: one for engineering workers and another for non-engineering workers. Within these categories, there are further sub-categories, such as unskilled labour, semi-skilled labour, and skilled labour," Addanki told ANI.

He stated that the revised minimum wage for unskilled workers in the non-engineering sector now stands at ₹13,018, while for the engineering sector it is around ₹13,800. "For our unskilled workers in the non-engineering sector, the combined minimum wage figure now stands at Rs 13,018. For the engineering sector, the figure is around Rs 13,80. If you compare this with other Indian states--specifically our neighbouring states--or look at the national average, you will find that our rates are significantly higher," he said.

Addanki also alleged that misinformation regarding wage rates was being spread through certain social media platforms. He added, "Unfortunately, due to certain social media channels, misinformation and false propaganda are currently being circulated. There are claims that minimum wages in Uttarakhand are being paid at a lower rate. In reality, the Labour Department--through our departmental officials--has alerted all industrial establishments across the state to strictly ensure the mandatory payment of minimum wages. They have been directed to comply with the decision taken at the administrative level in April. This revision takes place every six months. The next revision will occur after six months." (ANI)

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