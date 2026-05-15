Russians Attack Kharkiv With Drones, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram.

"A strike was also recorded in the Osnovianskyi district. A 33-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized," the statement said.

Doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance.

Russian forces also attacked the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone, Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Drone attack on Odesa region: Injury toll rises to eleven

"The enemy struck the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out," the statement said.

Firefighters from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are dealing with the aftermath of the strike.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified that the strike hit an inactive enterprise.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian troops carried out strikes on Kharkiv and five settlements in the region on May 14, injuring 39 people, including nine children.

Photo: illustrative image / Ministry of Health