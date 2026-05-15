Russians Shell Komyshany In Kherson Region With Artillery, Two Injured
At approximately 17:30, Russian forces shelled Komyshany with artillery.
A 73-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were injured in the strike.
Both victims were hospitalized with blast injuries and mine-explosive trauma.Read also: Drone attack on Odesa region: Injury toll rises to eleven
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked volunteers in Kherson who were delivering meals to a humanitarian aid distribution point, leaving one person seriously injured.
Photo: illustrative image
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