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Russians Shell Komyshany In Kherson Region With Artillery, Two Injured

Russians Shell Komyshany In Kherson Region With Artillery, Two Injured


2026-05-15 04:01:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

At approximately 17:30, Russian forces shelled Komyshany with artillery.

A 73-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were injured in the strike.

Both victims were hospitalized with blast injuries and mine-explosive trauma.

Read also: Drone attack on Odesa region: Injury toll rises to eleven

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked volunteers in Kherson who were delivering meals to a humanitarian aid distribution point, leaving one person seriously injured.

Photo: illustrative image

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UkrinForm

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