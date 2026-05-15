'Goedeavond Nederland': PM Modi Arrives In The Netherlands To Deepen Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Amsterdam/The Hague, May 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday evening as part of his multi-nation diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening India's strategic and economic partnerships in Europe.

Announcing the Prime Minister's arrival, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X:“Goedeavond Nederland! PM @narendramodi has arrived in the Netherlands. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted India–Netherlands partnership and to engage with the largest Indian diaspora on mainland Europe.”

PM Modi wrote on X,“Landed in Amsterdam. This visit to the Netherlands is taking place at a time when the free trade agreement between India and the European Union has given a significant boost to trade and investment relations. It offers the opportunity to strengthen ties in areas such as semiconductors, water, clean energy, and more.”

“I will hold talks with Prime Minister Dick Schoof and pay a visit to Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. I also look forward to addressing the community during an event on the morning of May 16,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the Dutch leadership in The Hague, focusing on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, semiconductors, clean energy, water management, agriculture, defence, and emerging technologies.

The visit is also expected to witness deliberations on enhancing collaboration in areas such as climate action, green hydrogen, resilient supply chains, digital innovation, and maritime cooperation.

Officials said the Netherlands remains one of India's key economic partners in Europe, with strong trade and investment ties. The Dutch port city of Rotterdam also serves as a major gateway for Indian exports into Europe.

PM Modi is also expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora, one of the largest Indian communities on mainland Europe, during his stay in the Netherlands.

The Indian community in the Netherlands expressed excitement over PM Modi's visit, hailing India's rise over the last decade.

“We are very excited. We have been living in the Netherlands for the last two years. We are happy to see such a large Indian community here. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting us, and we are also planning to meet him,” a member of the Indian diaspora told IANS ahead of PM Modi's arrival in The Hague.

“When I talk about partnership, I think there is already a very extraordinary partnership, with bilateral trade exceeding 28 billion euros and the Netherlands being the fourth-largest foreign direct investor in India,” another member of the Indian community said.

The Prime Minister's visit comes amid growing engagement between India and European nations as New Delhi seeks to deepen strategic and economic cooperation with key partners in the region.