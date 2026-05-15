Sidra Medicine Recognised As ZEISS Labs@Location Reference Customer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has been formally designated as a ZEISS labs@location Reference Customer through its Advanced Imaging Core (AIC). The designation places Sidra Medicine among a select international network of research hospitals, academic medical centres, and core facilities recognised for excellence in advanced microscopy and imaging technologies.

The ZEISS labs@location Programme is designed to strengthen collaboration between ZEISS and leading laboratories worldwide by supporting the development of imaging applications, scientific training, expert demonstrations, and knowledge exchange.

Lead, Advanced Imaging Core at Sidra Medicine Dr. Abbirami Sathappan said:“Being recognised as a ZEISS labs@location Reference Customer reflects the strength of the expertise, infrastructure, and collaborative environment we have built within the Advanced Imaging Core. The designation strengthens our ability to support researchers and clinicians with advanced imaging workflows that accelerate discovery and contribute to clinically relevant research.”

The designation was awarded following an evaluation of Sidra Medicine's Advanced Imaging Core, which demonstrated advanced imaging capabilities, strong operational standards, scientific expertise, and the ability to provide high-level training and knowledge transfer. The centre was also recognised for its ability to support complex imaging applications, publication-grade research, and collaborative scientific initiatives.

Through the designation, Sidra Medicine joins an elite group of institutions selected based on scientific excellence and innovation, placing the organisation alongside globally recognised leaders in imaging science and biomedical research.

Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine, Prof. Khalid Fakhro said:“We are very proud today of this exceptional recognition of our Advanced Imaging Core. At Sidra Medicine, our philosophy has always been to invest in developing state-of-the-art core research platforms, led by visionary staff building testing capabilities with direct relevance for patient care. This designation by Zeiss underscores our mission to advance diagnostics and mechanistic understanding of rare and complex diseases, which ultimately translates to more precise treatment and improved outcomes for patients.”

Director of Integrated Genomic Services at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Sara Tomei said:“The recognition strengthens Sidra Medicine's competitiveness for peer-reviewed grants and international research collaborations by demonstrating institutional capability, technology leadership, and training excellence. It also supports the development of local expertise through structured training opportunities for clinicians, fellows, researchers, and technologists.”

The ZEISS labs@location designation supports Sidra Medicine's broader mission to integrate advanced technologies into research and clinical innovation, further advancing precision medicine and improving outcomes for patients and families in Qatar and beyond. It also reinforces Sidra Medicine's position as a regional hub for precision medicine, translational research, and multidisciplinary scientific collaboration.