MONAT Prevails In Litigation Filed Against The Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONAT Global Corp. (“MONAT”), the world's #1 direct seller of premium haircare, announced today that it has prevailed in litigation filed against the company by Jessica Barnett, with the court ruling fully in favor of MONAT.

The lawsuit involved allegations related to MONAT's products and business practices, which the company consistently denied throughout the proceedings. The decision marks an important moment for the company and reinforces MONAT's longstanding commitment to integrity, transparency, innovation, and the quality of its products and business practices.

“While we fully respect the legal process and all parties involved, we are pleased with the court's decision and grateful for the opportunity to continue focusing on what matters most - serving our Market Partners, customers, and global community,” said Ray Urdaneta, CEO and Co-Founder of MONAT.“This outcome reflects the strength of our company, our mission, and the values that continue to guide us every day.”

Since its founding, MONAT has grown into a global beauty leader recognized for its premium haircare, skincare, wellness, and innovation-driven approach. The company continues to expand internationally while investing heavily in product development, social commerce innovation, customer experience, and community impact initiatives through the MONAT Gratitude Foundation.

MONAT emphasized that its focus remains firmly on the future - empowering entrepreneurs, delivering high-performance products, and continuing to innovate within the beauty industry.

“We remain committed to moving forward with positivity, confidence, and gratitude,” added Urdaneta.“Our momentum has never been stronger, and we are excited about the future ahead for MONAT and our entire community.”

About MONAT:

MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carla Hernandez, VP, Global Marketing (305) 781-4995 ...