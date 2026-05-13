403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Museveni Sworn in for New Presidential Term in Uganda
(MENAFN) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni officially started another term in office Tuesday after taking the oath during an inauguration event held in the capital, Kampala, attended by African leaders, diplomats and senior government representatives from across the continent.
The ceremony, which was carried live on the social media platform X, signaled the start of a new administration period for Museveni, who remains one of the longest-serving heads of state in Africa.
Speaking before attendees and supporters, Museveni said his government would prioritize boosting Uganda’s economy, deepening regional partnerships and supporting stability throughout East Africa.
He also vowed to push ahead with infrastructure projects and broader economic reform initiatives during the coming term.
According to reports, security forces were heavily deployed throughout Kampala before the inauguration to oversee crowd control and maintain order during the event.
Museveni won a seventh term after securing 71 percent of the vote in the Jan. 15 presidential election. Opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, captured 24 percent of ballots cast.
The 81-year-old leader has governed Uganda for nearly 40 years and remains among the continent’s longest-ruling presidents. His continued tenure followed constitutional changes that eliminated presidential term limits in 2005 and later removed the upper age restriction for presidential candidates in 2017.
The ceremony, which was carried live on the social media platform X, signaled the start of a new administration period for Museveni, who remains one of the longest-serving heads of state in Africa.
Speaking before attendees and supporters, Museveni said his government would prioritize boosting Uganda’s economy, deepening regional partnerships and supporting stability throughout East Africa.
He also vowed to push ahead with infrastructure projects and broader economic reform initiatives during the coming term.
According to reports, security forces were heavily deployed throughout Kampala before the inauguration to oversee crowd control and maintain order during the event.
Museveni won a seventh term after securing 71 percent of the vote in the Jan. 15 presidential election. Opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, captured 24 percent of ballots cast.
The 81-year-old leader has governed Uganda for nearly 40 years and remains among the continent’s longest-ruling presidents. His continued tenure followed constitutional changes that eliminated presidential term limits in 2005 and later removed the upper age restriction for presidential candidates in 2017.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment