Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 13

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Currently, 13 people are known to have been killed as a result of the Russian strike on the capital overnight on May 14, including two children," the statement said.

In the early hours of May 14, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile and drone attack across Ukraine, targeting Kyiv in particular.

Earlier reports indicated 12 deaths in the capital, including two children, as well as 57 injured.