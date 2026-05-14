Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 13
"Currently, 13 people are known to have been killed as a result of the Russian strike on the capital overnight on May 14, including two children," the statement said.
In the early hours of May 14, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile and drone attack across Ukraine, targeting Kyiv in particular.
Earlier reports indicated 12 deaths in the capital, including two children, as well as 57 injured.
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