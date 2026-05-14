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Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 13

Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 13


2026-05-14 03:45:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Currently, 13 people are known to have been killed as a result of the Russian strike on the capital overnight on May 14, including two children," the statement said.

In the early hours of May 14, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile and drone attack across Ukraine, targeting Kyiv in particular.

Earlier reports indicated 12 deaths in the capital, including two children, as well as 57 injured.

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UkrinForm

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