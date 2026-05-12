Qazaqgaz And CNPC Debate Expansion Of Cooperation In Gas Projects
The sides focused on strengthening the partnership between the companies and explored new areas of cooperation, including geological exploration and the implementation of gas projects across Kazakhstan.
At the meeting, it was emphasized that CNPC has remained a long-term and reliable strategic partner in Kazakhstan's energy sector. The companies have already implemented several large-scale infrastructure projects, including the development of a cross-border gas transportation system.--
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