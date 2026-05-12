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Qazaqgaz And CNPC Debate Expansion Of Cooperation In Gas Projects

Qazaqgaz And CNPC Debate Expansion Of Cooperation In Gas Projects


2026-05-12 09:07:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12. Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz Alibek Zhamauov and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) General Director in Kazakhstan Li Shufen discussed expanding cooperation in the gas sector during a high-level meeting in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The sides focused on strengthening the partnership between the companies and explored new areas of cooperation, including geological exploration and the implementation of gas projects across Kazakhstan.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that CNPC has remained a long-term and reliable strategic partner in Kazakhstan's energy sector. The companies have already implemented several large-scale infrastructure projects, including the development of a cross-border gas transportation system.

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