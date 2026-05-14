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Kharibulbul Festival Showcases Richness Of Azerbaijani Musical Culture - People's Artist Of Azerbaijan

Kharibulbul Festival Showcases Richness Of Azerbaijani Musical Culture - People's Artist Of Azerbaijan


2026-05-14 03:02:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Kharibulbul International Music Festival is an important platform that showcases the richness of Azerbaijani musical culture to the world, Festival guest and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva told Trend.

"Attending the Kharibulbul festival in Shusha filled me with emotion. This land possesses a special energy; every note here resonates differently-more sincerely, more deeply. Shusha is the cradle of Azerbaijani music, and performing here is a tremendous honor and responsibility for any artist. We feel an inextricable connection with our history, culture, and the memory of those who gave their lives for this land. The festival is held at a high level, bringing together talented performers from around the world. It is an important platform that showcases the richness of our musical culture to the world," she said.

F. Hajiyeva noted that she is happy to be part of this event and believes that each year the festival will become even larger in scale, and Shusha will become more vibrant, inspiring, and filled with music.

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Trend News Agency

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