Qatar Museums Announces Free Entry To Museums On International Museum Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Museums has announced free entry to museums across the country as part of celebrations marking International Museum Day.

The announcement was made on social media on Thursday, with Qatar Museums inviting the public to enjoy a full day of interactive experiences and activities for all age groups across participating museums on May 18, 2026.

According to Qatar Museums, this year's celebration will be held under the theme:“Museums Uniting a Divided World.”

In a statement, Qatar Museums said:“This year's theme, 'Museums Uniting a Divided World,' feels especially meaningful as we mark 50 years of the National

Museum of Qatar, and we honour the role museums play in bringing people together through art, culture, and shared stories.”

The initiative aims to highlight the cultural and educational role museums play in promoting dialogue, creativity and community engagement.