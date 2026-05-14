Ebookers To Close Swiss Offer In September

The company announced this on its website on Wednesday. Bookings are still possible.“However, trips booked on Ebookers between June 12, 2026, and September 2, 2026, must be completed by and including November 1, 2026. This applies to all travel offers, including hotels, flights, car hire, travel packages and activities,” wrote Ebookers.

Blick first reported online about the closure of Ebookers in Switzerland.

+ Bern sees no reason to extend Airbnb law

Existing bookings on Ebookers can still be changed or cancelled.“From September 2, 2026, hotel bookings will continue to be made on Hotels, a brand from our brand family,” it said. Ebookers and Hotels are part of the US online travel group Expedia.

The company did not provide any information on the reasons for the closure of Ebookers' Swiss offering.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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