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Dynacor Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:04 PM EST - Dynacor Group Inc.: Announced its unaudited financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Dynacor achieved record sales of $154.1 million in Q1-2026 compared to $80.0 million in Q1-2025. It also enjoyed record EBITDA of $13.6 million, compared to $7.3 million in Q1-2025, including $0.8 million in non-recurring expenses, and record net income of $7.3 million, compared to $5.1 million in Q1-2025. Dynacor Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.11 at $6.13.
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