(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 14 May 2026 OSB GROUP PLC (the Company) Notification of admission to trading The Company announced today the following information in accordance with The Public Offers and Admission to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

Details of issuer (A) Name OSB Group plc (B) LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading (A) Name, type and identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360 (B) Regulated Market London Stock Exchange Main Market (C) Number of further securities issued and admitted 2,038,162 (D) Total number of securities in issue following admission 347,296,004

(2,141,504 ordinary shares (not yet in issue) remain subject to the block admission). (E) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing ordinary shares. Issue and admission details (A) Date of issuance and admission Issued between 17 March – 11 May 2026 inclusive (admitted under the Company's existing block listing) (B) Coverage of notification Admission of shares under the Company's employee share schemes from 17 March 2026 up to 11 May 2026, admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the Company's existing block admission of shares. (C) Prospectus N/A





Name of contact: Jason Elphick Telephone number of contact: 01634 848944

Investor relations

Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

Email: ...

t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.