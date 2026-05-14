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Quarterhill Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Quarterhill Inc.: Reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Quarterhill delivered its third consecutive positive adjusted EBITDA quarter, supported by 14% year-over-year revenue growth and 28% gross margins, a 1,600-basis-point improvement from the year-ago period. Quarterhill Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $1.54.
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