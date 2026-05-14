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Belgian Defense Minister Applauds Türkiye’s Army Technology Progress
(MENAFN) Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken praised Türkiye’s progress in defense technology and unmanned military systems on Wednesday, saying Belgium should intensify efforts to modernize its own armed forces and strengthen drone capabilities.
Speaking during the Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day event held in Ankara by the Secretariat of Turkish Defence Industries, Francken said ties between defense companies from both countries have grown stronger following previous meetings between officials and industry representatives.
Highlighting the importance of the gathering, the Belgian minister described the event as a valuable platform for cooperation between entrepreneurs and defense firms with major commercial potential.
“For me, foreign trade is about contacts and contracts,” he said.
According to Francken, Belgian and Turkish companies were expected to finalize seven or eight agreements later in the day, while discussions on additional deals were still continuing.
The minister also reflected on a visit he made three years ago to Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar alongside the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, saying the company’s technological achievements had made a strong impression on him.
“What I saw at Baykar – all those capabilities, the new technology, the innovation, the R&D, the drive and the growth – was mind-blowing for me,” he said.
Francken stated that after returning to Belgium, he told colleagues that Türkiye had moved significantly ahead in the fields of military modernization and unmanned warfare systems.
“We also need to modernize our army and armed forces and move toward more unmanned capabilities, innovation and adaptation of our armed forces. That is what they are doing here, and that is what we need to do as well,” he said.
Speaking during the Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day event held in Ankara by the Secretariat of Turkish Defence Industries, Francken said ties between defense companies from both countries have grown stronger following previous meetings between officials and industry representatives.
Highlighting the importance of the gathering, the Belgian minister described the event as a valuable platform for cooperation between entrepreneurs and defense firms with major commercial potential.
“For me, foreign trade is about contacts and contracts,” he said.
According to Francken, Belgian and Turkish companies were expected to finalize seven or eight agreements later in the day, while discussions on additional deals were still continuing.
The minister also reflected on a visit he made three years ago to Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar alongside the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, saying the company’s technological achievements had made a strong impression on him.
“What I saw at Baykar – all those capabilities, the new technology, the innovation, the R&D, the drive and the growth – was mind-blowing for me,” he said.
Francken stated that after returning to Belgium, he told colleagues that Türkiye had moved significantly ahead in the fields of military modernization and unmanned warfare systems.
“We also need to modernize our army and armed forces and move toward more unmanned capabilities, innovation and adaptation of our armed forces. That is what they are doing here, and that is what we need to do as well,” he said.
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