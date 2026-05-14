Turkmen Companies Sign Partnership Deals During Business Mission To London

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmen businesses signed a series of agreements and memorandums with foreign partners during a business mission to the United Kingdom held in London, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The visit, taking place from May 11 through May 15, 2026, includes the“UK-Turkmenistan B2B Exchange” event organized by TurkmenExpo, the West London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and MAP Centre with support from the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the UK, Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

During the meetings, Turkmen company Takyk Abzal signed partnership agreements with UK-based oil and gas sector player Somer Industrial Projects and the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications.

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