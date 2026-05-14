Perceptyx Launches Develop, An AI Learning System That Measures Comprehension In Real Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New multi-agent learning system measures employee comprehension during learning and completes Perceptyx's People Activation System, connecting employee insight, capability building, and behavior change into a unified system that drives workforce performance

TEMECULA, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx, the people activation company, today announced the launch of Develop, a multi-agent learning system that validates employee comprehension as learning happens in real time, giving organizations a direct signal of whether skills can actually be applied on the job. As part of the company's new People Activation System, Develop completes the company's vision to connect employee insight, capability building, and behavior change into a unified model designed to improve workforce performance.

Develop is built as a coordinated system of AI agents that deliver and evaluate learning simultaneously through adaptive, conversational experiences. It continuously assesses comprehension and application against defined objectives as learning unfolds, producing a record of demonstrated learning - rather than relying on post-training tests or surveys.

Built on the content organizations already own, Develop transforms static materials into dynamic, one-on-one learning conversations. These experiences generate objective-level comprehension scores, evidence-backed individual learning records, and workforce capability intelligence, producing an auditable trail of demonstrated learning that leaders can act on immediately.

“AI is accelerating both the disruption and demand for new skills across the workforce,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Perceptyx.“But most organizations still lack a reliable way to understand whether learning actually translates into performance. Too often, they rely on completions or engagement metrics that don't reflect real capability. Develop changes that by measuring comprehension in the moment, giving organizations a direct signal of what employees can actually do with what they've learned - and, when paired with the broader People Activation System, a continuous view of how capability translates into workforce performance.”

New Perceptyx research highlights a growing disconnect between how employees want to learn and how organizations actually build capability. While more than 80% of employees at all levels say they prefer to learn in the flow of work, most organizations still rely on fragmented systems that measure activity rather than whether skills are applied.

This challenge persists despite significant investment. Organizations spend more than $400 billion annually on corporate training, according to research from Josh Bersin, CEO and global industry analyst at The Josh Bersin Company, yet 76% say they cannot effectively measure whether that investment is working. Only 4% of organizations fully align skill-building with business needs, underscoring a structural gap between learning and performance.

The key shift emerging in the market is moving from assessed learning to demonstrated comprehension, whether employees actually understood and can apply what they were taught.

“Most learning tools still measure whether people learned through tests, a holdover from the LMS era,” said Bersin.“By using AI to assess skills through conversations, Perceptyx Develop can give companies new, meaningful insights into management strengths, weaknesses, and individual development needs.”

That shift is already showing measurable impact in organizations that ground development in feedback and validated capability.

Employees who receive targeted development informed by feedback are 3x more likely to report lasting behavior change and 4x more likely to develop skills that improve on-the-job effectiveness, according to new research from Perceptyx.

About the Perceptyx People Activation System:

The Perceptyx People Activation System is a unified AI platform that connects employee insight, capability building, and behavior change across three coordinated products - Discover, Activate, and Develop. At its core, the system is designed to discover what needs to change, activate the behaviors that drive it, and develop the capabilities to sustain them.

Discover captures continuous employee signals across the workforce and translates them into actionable direction, routing each signal for immediate coaching, deeper capability building, or both.

Activate reinforces new behaviors in the flow of work through AI coaching and intelligent nudges, helping ensure learning translates into sustained performance.

Develop enables real-time capability building by measuring comprehension and application during learning, turning skill development into a measurable system.

Together, the system creates a continuous loop between insight, behavior, and capability-allowing organizations to understand not just what employees think or learn, but what they can actually do.

Learn more about Develop and the Perceptyx People Activation System.

About Perceptyx

We unite employee listening and people development in one AI-powered system - signal, action, and skill running on a single native data model - so organizations can discover what needs to change, activate the behaviors that drive it, develop the capabilities to sustain it, and prove the impact. Built on two decades of I/O psychology and behavioral science with the industry's richest enterprise-grade employee experience dataset, Perceptyx is trusted by the world's largest and most admired enterprises.

Perceptyx. The Power of Your People - Activated.

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Media Contact

Laura Lombardi

Head of PR & Communications, Perceptyx

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