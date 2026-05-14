Mumbai Family Celebrates Son's 55% With Marksheet-Themed Cake, Internet Applauds (WATCH)

In a country where report cards often trigger anxiety, comparisons and crushing expectations, a Mumbai family has gone viral for celebrating something far more meaningful than numbers - their child's happiness. Mohammed Zaid's family turned his Class 10 result day into a heartwarming celebration after he scored 55 per cent in his school examinations. The family surprised him with a unique cake designed exactly like his marksheet.

The customised cake carried Zaid's name, his parents' names, roll number and detailed subject-wise marks - 57 in English, 44 in Marathi, 56 in Hindi, 59 in Mathematics, 55 in Science and Technology, and 49 in Social Sciences. His overall score stood at 276 out of 500, amounting to 55 per cent.

As relatives gathered around clapping and cheering, Zaid walked in smiling before cutting the marksheet-themed cake amid loud applause and celebration. The emotional moment, captured on video, quickly struck a chord online.

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A post shared by Rukhsar Patel (@ruksarpatel19)

Social media users flooded the comments section, saying the family's encouragement mattered far more than the percentage itself.

Responding to the overwhelming reactions, Ruksar Patel, a member of Zaid's family who shared the video online, explained the powerful reason behind the celebration.

“For me, my child's 55 marks are greater than 95 or 85. Instead of scolding him or making him feel bad, I want to keep him happy so that he never feels less than anyone else. There are many parents who have lost their children after saying hurtful things like this,” Ruksar said.