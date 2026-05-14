403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Entrants Reported at Al-Aqsa Compound
(MENAFN) Dozens of Israeli entrants accessed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday morning under the protection of Israeli security forces, according to reports citing the Palestinian news agency Wafa.
Local sources said the group entered the site and carried out Talmudic rituals in its courtyards while under police escort, as stated by reports.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is widely regarded in Islam as the third-holiest site, while in Judaism it is referred to as the Temple Mount, based on historical claims that ancient Jewish temples once stood there.
According to reports, Israeli police have permitted such visits to the compound on a near-daily basis since 2003, excluding Fridays and Saturdays. Palestinian officials further stated that similar incidents have occurred repeatedly, including 30 reported entries in April alone.
Palestinian authorities argue that such actions form part of a broader long-term pattern aimed at altering the status quo in East Jerusalem and reshaping the city’s religious and cultural identity.
The issue remains deeply tied to the wider political dispute over East Jerusalem, which Palestinians seek as the capital of a future state. They cite international positions that do not recognize Israel’s control over the city following its occupation in 1967 and subsequent annexation in 1980.
Local sources said the group entered the site and carried out Talmudic rituals in its courtyards while under police escort, as stated by reports.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is widely regarded in Islam as the third-holiest site, while in Judaism it is referred to as the Temple Mount, based on historical claims that ancient Jewish temples once stood there.
According to reports, Israeli police have permitted such visits to the compound on a near-daily basis since 2003, excluding Fridays and Saturdays. Palestinian officials further stated that similar incidents have occurred repeatedly, including 30 reported entries in April alone.
Palestinian authorities argue that such actions form part of a broader long-term pattern aimed at altering the status quo in East Jerusalem and reshaping the city’s religious and cultural identity.
The issue remains deeply tied to the wider political dispute over East Jerusalem, which Palestinians seek as the capital of a future state. They cite international positions that do not recognize Israel’s control over the city following its occupation in 1967 and subsequent annexation in 1980.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment