Agomab To Participate In Upcoming Conferences
- ATS International Conference 2026. Poster Board #904 titled 'AGMB-447, an Inhaled Lung-Restricted TGFβR1/ALK5 Inhibitor Intended for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Shows Robust Anti-Fibrotic Activity and Target Engagement in Preclinical Species and Healthy Subjects' on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 8:15 AM ET in Orlando, FL.
H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ. Fireside chat on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 1:30 PM ET in New York, NY.
2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET in New York, NY.
JPM European Healthcare Symposium. Wednesday, June 10, 2026 in London, UK.
BIO International Convention. Monday, June 22 - Thursday, June 25, 2026 in San Diego, CA.
2026 Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum. One-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 in Boston, MA.
About Agomab
Agomab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel disease-modifying therapies for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical need. Agomab's product candidates are designed to target established potent pathways and utilize organ-restricted approaches, with the aim of increasing efficacy while minimizing safety liabilities. Fostering a culture of excellence, Agomab's mission is to pioneer therapeutics that aim to resolve fibro-inflammation and restore organ function to enable people with these disorders to live fuller and healthier lives.
Contacts
Investors
Sofie Van Gijsel
VP of Investor Relations
E-Mail: ...
Phone: +1 781 296 1143
Media
Gretchen Schweitzer
Trophic Communications
E-Mail: ...
Phone: +49 172 861 8540
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