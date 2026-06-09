NDA Members Meeting Today To Mark 12 Years Of Governance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold a crucial meeting in the national capital on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre and to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, is expected to witness the participation of Prime Minister Modi, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from all 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, as well as leaders of the alliance's constituent parties.

According to sources, the NDA is likely to adopt a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Modi on achieving the historic milestone of surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

On June 10, PM Modi crossed Nehru's record of 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister. Nehru's tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he headed an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before the country's first general elections were held.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, her tenure was not continuous, making Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.

Senior Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, are expected to attend the event along with other prominent NDA leaders.

The meeting is being organised to commemorate the NDA government's 12th year in office and is expected to focus on the alliance's achievements, future policy priorities, and political roadmap. Key discussions are likely to revolve around governance initiatives, development programmes, and preparations for upcoming electoral challenges.

The gathering assumes added political significance as it will be the NDA's first major meeting after the BJP formed a government in West Bengal and retained power in Assam. It also comes ahead of Assembly elections scheduled in several states next year.

The NDA conclave follows closely on the heels of a recent meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc in New Delhi, where leaders of various opposition parties discussed a joint strategy and agreed on measures related to electoral reforms, education, and economic issues.